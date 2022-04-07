A 200TB solid state drive is in the making and we will likely see it within 2022

Storage solutions form some of the most crucial parts of computing. While the go-to option for most users these days seems to be cloud storage, there is still a strong demand for solid state drives for storing a large amount of data. Making sure these SSDs never fall short of a user's necessity, a company now plans to launch a 200TB SSD soon.

For context, this is double the amount of storage offered on the highest capacity SSD in the market at present. ExaDrive's 3.5-inch SSD called EDDCT100 offers a staggering 100TB of storage, for a cost of $40,000 or about Rs 30.4 lakh. Nimbus Data now plans to break its own record with a 200TB solid state drive, expected to launch within this year.

The claim was made by none other than the company's CEO, Thomas Isakovich, in an email interaction with TechRadar Pro. A report that follows suggests that the company is already working on the successor of the 100TB SSD and expects to deliver higher performance and energy efficiency, in addition to the larger capacity, with its 200TB SSD.

Or that is at least what Isakovich says. The CEO even mentions that the company is likely to finish its making and introduce it to the market within 2022. Having said that, Isakovich does not elaborate on the specifics of the unique solid state drive just yet. So to know the actual capacity of the production unit and its corresponding price, we will have to wait for a bit longer.

TechRadar makes some assumptions though. The new Exadrive DC is likely to come as an alternative to the existing hard disk drives in data centres. With its 200TB capacity, it can replace "entire banks of 3.5-inch hard disk drives," the publication notes. Hence, the 200TB Exadrive DC will likely sport the 3.5-inch model and have a SATA/SAS interface.

With that, we can expect the 200TB SSD to be much more energy-efficient and generate much less heat in comparison to a series of hard drives. The price, however, can skyrocket, based on our observations from the 100TB EDDCT100.

This is not the first time that a 200TB solid state drive has been hinted at. As TechRadar notes, Isakovich had mentioned the device before, with an expected launch date of some time in 2021. Though the plans were marred by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting disruption in the supply chain. Now that things are back to normal, the company expects to be on time with its production this year.