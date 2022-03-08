A 31 YO man bought a rare Pokemon card worth Rs 44 lakh using Covid relief fund, now jailed for three years

Pokemon has been the go-to cartoon for kids for several generations and the craze just doesn't seem to die down, with several games of it now registering record downloads. While playing a Pokemon game is one way to enjoy the beloved franchisee, people have been seen taking their fondness for it to unprecedented levels. The latest example - a man has been jailed in the US for using Covid-19 relief money on a rare Pokemon card.

The event would have been a little hard to digest for anyone, had it not been confirmed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in its recent news release. Announcing the sentencing on Monday, the DOJ shared that a 31-year-old Georgia resident named Vinath Oudomsine has been sentenced to 36 months, or three years, in prison. He was found guilty of using Covid-19 relief money to purchase a Charizard Pokemon card.

Well, you can't blame him for his choice of card. That is a rare card, for sure, but still doesn't justify the use of relief money for its purchase. The release mentions that Oudomsine was awarded an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) under Congress' pandemic relief plan. The plan was meant to help small businesses pay their rent as well as the salary of their workers.

Oudomsine claimed that he needed financial aid to support his business and the 10 employees that helped run it. He was awarded $85,000 (about Rs 65.3 lakh) under the program as relief money for his business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Oudomsine, however, had other plans in mind.

As reported by Polygon, Oudomsine used the majority of the funds to buy a "first-edition, shadowless and holographic Charizard card" that has a 9.5 gem mint rating - meaning an almost fresh out of the pack card. The card cost $57,789 (about Rs 44.4 lakh).

Finding Oudomsine guilty of the charge by prosecutors, the DOJ sentenced him to prison for the above-mentioned term, in addition to a penalty of $10,000 (around Rs 7.6 lakh) on top of the original $85,000. Once Oudomsine serves his three-year sentence, he will have three years of "supervised release."

Though if Oudomsine is as big of a Pokemon fan as portrayed by this fiasco, what will hurt him the most is handing the rare Charizard card to the prosecutors after the sentence, to which he has surprisingly agreed.