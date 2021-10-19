A fully loaded MacBook Pro from Apple's new range will cost you about Rs 6 lakh

Apple just announced the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. This is Apple's most powerful and fastest MacBook ever, thanks to the mix of hardware such as a high-refresh-rate Mini-LED display with a notch and connectivity ports galore. Obviously, it does not come cheap. The entry model of the Apple MacBook Pro costs Rs 1,94,900, but what if you want a fully loaded model with everything maxed out? You will have to shell out close to Rs 6 lakh.

The highest-end model of MacBook Pro will use the M1 Max processor, have 64GB of unified memory, 8TB of SSD storage, and a 140W USB-C power adapter. It will cost you Rs 5,89,900 if you buy it from the Apple Store.

This price does not include any software that you may need on the MacBook Pro. MacBook Pro is best suited for heavy users who are into photo- or video-editing or coding, and Apple recommends you get Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro pre-installed on the MacBook Pro. When you add those two apps to your purchase, the final price becomes Rs 6,35,700.

Apple is calling the new MacBook Pro its best MacBook ever and rightly so. With up to a 32-core GPU and a 10-core CPU on the M1 Max processor, Apple MacBook Pro is insanely fast. And that is the kind of power creators need. Choosing the top-end model is a costly affair but it is exactly what some creators need on their laptop. A mix of high-end hardware and the right software will mean your movie project will come through great, while all those photos you took as a part of a consignment will look impressive.

No doubt, you can get a powerful desktop for this price. Maybe with a better set of specifications. But Apple's convenience and ease makes editing a movie or editing a raw photo file much more convenient. And if you are planning to spend about Rs 6 lakh on the highest MacBook Pro model, why not buy the Polishing Cloth from the Apple Store that costs Rs 1,900. Not that it is going to be the sanest purchase by you ever it would complement your MacBook Pro.