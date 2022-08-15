A Philippines lawmaker wants to criminalise ghosting as it makes people less productive

A Philippines lawmaker wants to punish people for ghosting. If you have used an online dating app, dating could still feel impossible. You match (connect) with someone, the conversation goes on, and sometimes, for whatever reason, it ends abruptly. This could leave someone terribly anxious or in a state of "rejection". That is what Arnolfo Teves Jr, a member of the Philippine House of Representatives, wants to change by introducing a bill to criminalise ghosting, which is described as the act of ending a relationship with someone without offering an explanation.

According to a copy of the bill posted by One News PH on Twitter, Rep Teves called ghosting an "emotional offence". The bill further notes that ghosting is a "form of emotional abuse and happens once a person is engaged in a dating relationship with the opposite sex which affects the mental state of the victim".

However, the bill does not clarify penalties if someone is found guilty of ghosting. In a conversation with CNN, Teves said that ghosting can be "likened to a form of emotional cruelty and should be punished as an emotional offence". He also adds that an individual's work gets affected and the nation's productivity falls if he or she is under emotional trauma. Speaking on the penalty, Teves notes that the penalty for the offence should not be heavy.

He added, "We can impose a penalty of community service for offenders to realise that ghosting is not right". At this point, the bill is still under consideration.

Interestingly, the bill cites an article by the New York Times titled, 'Why people ghost and how to get over it'? The article explains that the pace of modern life makes it difficult to maintain real-life friendships. The article also explains that when someone "ghosts," there is no closure, and it leads to people questioning decisions, which "sabotages self-worth and self-esteem". The article even argues that people must remember that ghosting says more about them.