A single number in India made 202 million spam calls this year

A new report by Truecaller reveals a piece of interesting information about spam calls in India. The caller-identification service shares that over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India this year. This means that one particular phone number was able to disturb over 6 lakh 64 thousand people every day and 27 thousand people every hour.

The findings have been shared in Truecaller's annual Global Spam Report for this year. The report includes data points of spammers from January to October 2021. In the report, Truecaller mentions that it actively maintains a list of top spammers in different regions. This allows the service to automatically block the numbers registered as spammers in an area. With a deep dive into this list, Truecaller found out that this one spammer in India is vastly ahead of all its competitors.

The report further highlights that spam calls have seen an exponential rise in India this year. Thanks to these, the country has risen from its 9th position to the 4th spot In Truecaller's Top 20 Most Spammed Countries in the world. Brazil still tops the list with about 33 spam calls per user per month, way ahead of Peru that ranks second with just over 18 calls per user per month.

In India, this number stands at 16.8. In case you think that should not be a big deal, know that the total spam volumes received by Truecaller users alone are over 3.8 billion calls. And this is just for the month of October. The recent report mentions that more than 93 per cent of these calls were made for sales or telemarketing. Financial services also accounted for a small chunk of this.

Fewer scam calls with same old tricks

While the number of spam calls has risen in the country, there has been a drop in the number of scam calls recorded in India. Truecaller mentions that scam calls in India have reduced from 9 per cent to 1.4 per cent. The most common scams in the country still remain those around KYC or those asking for OTPs from the targets.

Citing reports from its users, Truecaller mentions that scammers in India mostly attempt to lure unsuspecting victims under some pretext. These may be based around OTPs, online sales or lotteries. They try to get their target to download a remote access app that can eventually conduct remote code executions, helping the threat actor to gain access to the victim's system.

Globally, Truecaller has identified 184.5 billion calls and 586 billion messages. Of those, the service claims to have blocked 37.8 billion spam calls while also blocking 182 billion messages.