A Twitter employee, who is 8 months pregnant, was also laid off 

In one of the most brutal layoffs the tech world has ever witnessed, Twitter's new chief Elon Musk fired almost 50 per cent of Twitter's staff. As per reports, close to 7500 Twitter employees across the globe have lost their jobs. Musk has also shut several offices and has wiped off the complete workforce in India. One of the employees, who was impacted in the mass layoffs, was eight months pregnant.

Rachel Bonn, who worked as a Content Marketing Manager at Twitter, took to her social media account to announce that her laptop access was cut off on Thursday evening. The same evening, an unsigned email was sent to all the employees about the layoffs.

She wrote, "Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old.Just got cut off from laptop access." Bonn posted in response to a tweet of a Bloomberg journalist who said that there could be a possibility that pregnant employees, who are fired from the company, probably do not know what severance or insurance coverage they will have.

Twitter sent an email to all the employees on Thursday stating that everyone would receive an email about their employment status in the company on Friday.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce," the unsigned email says, as per The Verge. "We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."

Soon after the email was sent, offices across the globe were shut temporarily and the badge access of employees were also blocked . The email asked the employees to return home if they were on the way to the office.

Musk about layoffs

Reacting to the layoffs at Twitter, Musk said that the company had no choice but to part ways with employees. He reiterated that the layoffs was necessitated by the millions of dollars the company was losing every day. He also said that the employees were offered three months of severance pay.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk said in a tweet.