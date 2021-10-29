A week with Apple Watch Series 7: Here are 7 things you should know

The Apple Watch series 7 is Apple's seventh generation smartwatch and my very first Apple watch. I have reviewed many smartwatches from Samsung, Garmin, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus but, this is the first time I used an Apple Watch. Obviously, I was excited. Until, I was told that this watch is almost similar to the Watch 6. Apple is slowly developing this habit of providing subtle improvements to new products every year. For example, the Apple Watch series 7 comes with a bigger display, larger battery and faster charging.

Other things remain the same. This is a reason why not everyone should spend Rs 42,000 on Apple Watch series 7. Then, who is it for? Well, I will break down my experience with the Apple Watch series 7 into seven simple points to help you make a better buying decision.

A quick look at the pricing first. The Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900 for the entry-level 41mm model and the bigger 45mm model will cost you Rs 44,900. You will have to spend more for the cellular variant. Also, the prices change depending on the strap you choose. Now, I will share my experience in detail.

Point 1 - A quick glance at Apple's own website is enough to reveal that the Apple Watch Series 7 looks very similar to the Apple Watch Series 6. Apart from a slightly bigger size, there is no way to differentiate the two watches. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five colour options - Green, Blue, PRODUCT(RED), Starlight and Midnight. I had the Green colour variant, which looked fine. Apple also sent a sports strap which looks better.

Point 2 - The biggest change is in terms of the display size. It is now 20 per cent bigger and has extremely thin bezels. You get the watch in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes. The bigger displays shows. The text looks bigger and sharper. Also, for a first time Apple Watch user, I must say that the display is definitely smoother than what I have seen on other smartwatches. The UI is well polished and the transitions are quite seamless.

Point 3 - To make use of this larger display, you get three new watch faces - Contour, Modular Duo and World Time. As Apple pointed out in its keynote, the text on this watch face runs to the edges of the watch. This looks slick indoors but isn't really visible under the sunlight. I was surprised to see the number of watch faces Apple offers on the watch. Also, you can customise them for a personalised experience.

Point 4 - Another notable addition to the Series 7 is a built-in qwerty keyboard for Messages that uses the QuickPath function. It can be used to respond to messages, emails and more. It's a great feature to have. It adds extra ease to life. Just that I still found the display too small to edit the typed text. Also, it's only effective for quick replies.

Point 5 - Apple hasn't really added anything new when it comes to features on this watch. You get pretty much everything that was available on the Apple Watch 6. You can track activities like walking, running, climbing stairs and others. You can also use the Apple Watch 7 to monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It also provides ECG on demand. The readings are accurate and you can trust the watch to be a perfect daily companion.

Point 6 - If you own an iPhone, the watch is fun to use. There are plenty of customisation options within the Apple Watch app. You can change the watch faces, edit settings and much more. You can also use the watch to create memojis and play music on any externally connected device. The watch can also be used a remote control for the camera app. It works flawlessly. If you have the cellular version of the watch, you can also use it to take calls by registering a SIM card.

Point 7 - Battery backup has always been an issue on smartwatches. The Apple Watch 7 gives some relief by lasting for more than a day. I managed to get around 36 to 40 hours of battery on it on average. Also, the charger is claimed to be 33 per cent faster than the previous generation charger.

As I said in the beginning itself, the Apple Watch series 7 is not a major upgrade to the Watch 6. In fact, it could have easily been called the Apple Watch 6s. So, the verdict is clear if you own the Apple Watch 6 or even Watch 5, you can easily skip Apple Watch series 7. If you want to buy your first Apple Watch, then a more affordable Watch SE isn't a bad option either. For anyone else who still wants the latest Apple watch, the Watch 7 is a great product.



