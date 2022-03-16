A white powder envelope caused Apple to evacuate its biggest office

Apple had to partly evacuate its Apple Park campus in California after an envelope with a white powder substance inside was found. According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, emergency personnel rushed to Apple's biggest office in Cupertino for a possible hazmat situation, but they found the envelope did not contain anything dangerous.

As reported by NBC Bay Area, the first responders discovered an envelope containing a white powder substance and reported it. Apple was quick to evacuate the campus soon after the discovery of the envelope. The situation was under control after a short while and the employees were allowed to go back inside the premises. But it is not clear what the powder substance was.

In an email, obtained by The Verge, Apple told employees that "authorities concluded that there was no presence of hazardous materials" inside the envelope. The email informed employees that operations at Apple Park had returned to normal and that "all sections are open" inside it.

Apple recently announced that it will begin bringing employees back to the office in a new hybrid pilot that starts on April 11. Employees will be required to work from the office one day a week initially, but the frequency would increase to twice a week in the third week of the pilot. The full hybrid pilot will kick in on May 23, where workers will come into the office three days - Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday - a week, while Wednesday and Friday are when they can choose to work "flexibly."

"For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives," Tim Cook wrote in one of his previous emails to employees, as seen by The Verge. "For others, it may also be an unsettling change. I want you to know that we are deeply committed to giving you the support and flexibility that you need in this next phase."

The incident that took place at Apple Park could have led to an evacuation of more employees had the pilot been underway.

