Aadhaar card update: Ministry urges users to update UIDAI details; check how to do it online

In a bid to control Aadhar-related fraud and scams, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology encourages updating the Aadhar card every ten years.

The ministry has in many official notifications issued the advisory to update demographic details like name, DoB, gender, and address. And, now the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) urges the same through pop-up notifications on the website.

The UIDAI has said that updating Aadhar would 'enhance the ease of living'. Though not mandatory, the department strongly advises to update the Aadhar cards that may be issued over 10 years ago.

As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not come under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023.

From 1.4.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Link it before it’s too late.

Pl don’t delay, link it today! pic.twitter.com/BRxF1t8p4c — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 21, 2023

How to update your Aadhar Card?

There are 2 different ways you can get your details updated:-

1. By Visiting the Permanent Enrolment center: Search the nearest enrolment center by clicking on “Locate Enrolment Center” on uidai.gov.in.

2. Online using Self Service Update Portal (SSUP): Click “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” on uidai.gov.in.

How to update Aadhar details online?

Here's a step-by-step guide

Step 1: Go to uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Under the 'My Aadhaar' tab, select 'Update Demographics Data and Check status'.

Step 3: You will be redirected to another website: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/. You will be required to click on 'Login'.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number, and captcha code. Click on 'Send OTP'. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number..

Step 5: After logging in, select 'Update Aadhaar Online'.

Step 6: After reading the instructions, click on 'Proceed to update Aadhaar'.

Step 7: Select the data field you want to update. Do keep in mind you will be required to upload proof of new address to be updated in Aadhaar card. Click on 'Proceed to update Aadhaar'.

Step 8: Submit the request if the details are correct.

Step 9: After being redirected to the payment portal, pay Rs 50 for updating of address.