Aadhaar holders can now update address without submitting new address proof, how it works

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new process for Aadhaar holders to update or change address on their Aadhaar cards. Interestingly, with the new process, Aadhaar users will be easily able to change or update address on Aadhaar card without the need to show any kind of documents. Notably, until now, the Aadhaar address process required users to upload proof of a new address for UIDAI to process the change in address.

UIDAI has put in place a resident friendly facility to help them update address in Aadhaar online with the consent of the Head of Family (HoF). "The HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident–like children, spouse, parents etc, who don't have supporting documents in their own name to update address in their Aadhaar," UIDAI said in an official release.

The address change on Aadhaar can happen by submitting Proof of Relationship documents like -- Ration Card, Marksheet, Marriage Certificate, Passport or any other related information mentioning the name of both the applicant and HOF, the relationship between them, and OTP based authentication by the HOF. However, if the Proof of Relationship document is not available, the resident can submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI prescribed format.

"With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people. This choice would be in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid Proof of Address document prescribed by UIDAI," the official release noted. UIDAI has confirmed that anyone above the age of 18 can be an HOF and share their address with their relatives through this process.

How to change address on Aadhaar card

Step 1: Head to the My Aadhaar portal or simply head over to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: You can then choose the new option while seeking to update address online

Step 3: You will need to enter the Aadhaar number of the HOF. The good thing is, no other information about the HOF's Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen to maintain adequate privacy of HOF.

Step 4: Post successful validation of Aadhaar number of HOF, you will be required to upload the Proof of Relationship document.

Step 5: You will need to pay a fee Rs 50 for the service.

Step 6: On successful payment, a service request number (SRN) will be shared and an SMS will be sent to the HOF about the address request.

Step 7: The HOF will need to approve the request and give their consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed.

Notably, if the HOF rejects to share address, or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed. You will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS. Now, in case the request is closed or rejected due to non-acceptance of the HOF or rejected during the process, the amount shall not be refunded to the applicant.