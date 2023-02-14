Aadhaar Mitra launched in India: What is it, how to use and everything else you need to know

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)has recently launched a new AI backed up chatbot which will help people with their Aadhaar-related queries. Dubbed as 'Aadhaar Mitra', the AI/ML-based chatbot will take up Aadhaar-based queries like tracking Aadhaar PVC status, registering and tracking grievances etc and is aimed to offer a 'better resident experience.'

Announcing the new digital AI assistance, UIDAI official tweet reads, "#ResidentFirst #UIDAI's New AI/ML based chat support is now available for better resident interaction! Now Residents can track #Aadhaar PVC card status, register & track grievances etc. To interact with #AadhaarMitra, visit- https://uidai.gov.in/en/."

With the tweet, UIDAI also attached a poster which included a QR code, that residents of India can scan to try the new Aadhaar Mitra AI. The QR code holds the link to UIDAI's official website where the AI chatbot- Aadhaar Mitra is live.

"UIDAI has a robust grievance redressal mechanism comprising UIDAI HQ, its Regional Offices, Technology Centre, and engaged contact centre partners. UIDAI has been a facilitator for both ease of living and ease of doing business and it has been continuously striving to make Aadhaar holders experience progressively better,"the ministry said in a press release.

"The organization is facilitating ease of living, and is further committed to strengthen its Grievance Redressal Mechanism. UIDAI is gradually rolling out advanced and futuristic Open-Source CRM solution. The new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution has been designed with advanced features to enhance UIDAI service delivery to residents," the press note further reads.

Let's take a detailed look at what is Aadhaar Mitra and how to use it to get all your Aadhaar-related queries solved.

What is Aadhaar Mitra

UIDAI's new chatbot "Aadhaar Mitra," is accessible on the official website (www.uidai.gov.in). The chatbot is developed to enhance the user's experience on the website and to respond to their inquiries related to Aadhaar, such as Aadhaar Center location, enrolment/update status verification, PVC card order status check, complaint filing, complaint status checking, enrolment center location, appointment booking, and video frame integration.

The AI chatbot is currently available in both English and Hindi languages.

What to ask from Aadhaar Mitra

The Aadhaar Chatbot can be used to ask Aadhaar related information like locate Aadhaar center, check Aadhaar enrolment/ update status, check the PVC Card order status, file a complaint, check the complaint status, locate the enrolment center, and book an appointment. The chatbot can respond to the text as well as provide the feature of watching related videos.

According to UIDAI, the chatbot is simultaneously being trained on the latest developments and features of Aadhaar.

How to use Aadhaar Mitra

To use Aadhaar Mitra chatbot-

- Go to www.uidai.gov.in

- On the homepage, you will see the 'Aadhaar Mitra' box flashing in the bottom right corner.

- Click on the box a chatbot will open.

- Tap on 'Get Started' to ask your query.

- You can ask your question in the search box or click on the suggested query option available on the top.