Aadhaar update: How to update your Aadhaar card details online for free before June 14

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently announced that residents of India can update their Aadhaar documents saved in the UIDAI database free of cost till June 14. Usually it costs a fee of Rs 50 to update Aadhaar details including demographic information, biometrics and so on. However, for the next 3 months, updating demographic details online via UIDAI official website will be free of cost.

UIDAI encourages updation of Aadhaar details to maintain accuracy and keep the database updated. It further makes the verification process easier and prevents fraud. Updating demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile Number, Email) online involves uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents to revalidate a user's information. This is especially useful for those whose Aadhaar card was issued over a decade ago.

Notably, the free process is only available to update demographic details. In order to update the phone number, biometrics or other details, one will still have to visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre and pay a service fee to initiate the process.

If you also want to update your address, name, address, date of birth, gender, email on your Aadhaar card for free, here is a step by step guide for you to do so.

How to update you address Aadhaar details online

- Visit the official UIDAI website uidai.gov.in/

- Click on the "My Aadhaar" tab on the homepage and select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the drop-down menu.

- Next you will be redirected to the "Update Aadhaar Details (Online)" page. There, click on the "Proceed to Update Aadhaar" button.

- On the next page, enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha verification code, then click on the "Send OTP" button.

- Enter the received (OTP) and click on the "Login" button.

- On the next page, you will see various options to update your demographic details. Select the information that you want to update and fill in the new details carefully.

- After making the necessary changes, click on the "Submit" button.

- Upload the required scanned documents and click on the "Submit Update Request" button.

- After submitting the request, you will receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS on your registered mobile number. You can use this URN to track the status of your update request.

- To check the status visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and click on Check Enrolment & Update Status. Enter your URN number and captcha.