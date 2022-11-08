Accenture fires employees who used fake experience letter to get a job, warns candidates of fake job posts

The software company Accenture has fired employees for misguiding the company during their hiring process. The company said it terminated employees who used fake documents and experience letters to get a job at the company.

Reports suggest that the software company may have fired thousands for showing fake documents during the hiring process. In an official statement, as reported by Hindustan Times, Accenture said that "we operate under a strict Code of Business Ethics and have zero tolerance for any non-adherence." The company hasn't clarified the number of employees it let go for using fake documents during the hiring process.

"We have discovered an effort to use documentation and experience letters from fraudulent companies to obtain offers of employment from Accenture in India. As a result, we have exited people who we confirmed took advantage of this scheme. We have taken action to ensure that there will be no impact on our ability to serve our clients", the company added.

The software company also posted a blog post warning candidates to beware of fake job posts. "It has come to our attention that certain employment agencies and individuals are asking people for money in exchange for a job at Accenture. Please note that we have not authorized any agency, company or individual to collect money or request any monetary arrangement in order to receive a job at Accenture", the blog read.

Accenture also said that hiring at the firm is done only on the basis of merit and not anything else. In the blog post, the company also said that it doesn't ask for fees at any level of the recruitment process. Accenture clearly mentioned that it is not "obliged to honour any job assurances made by third parties in exchange for money."

"We have been alerted to the existence of fraudulent messages asking job seekers to set up payment to cover various costs associated with establishing employment at Accenture. No one is ever required to pay for employment at Accenture," the blog post mentioned.