Accenture is firing 19000 employees: 5 things the IT company said while announcing layoffs

Accenture, the Dublin-based tech company that specialises in offering software solutions to enterprise customers, is planning to lay off over 19,000 employees globally due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Although the layoff impacts 2.5 per cent of the company's global employees, the number is significantly large compared to layoffs at other tech companies, like Google (nearly 12,000 workers), Twitter (4,000 workers), and Microsoft (10,000 employees). It is also unclear how Accenture's decision will affect workers in India. As pointed out by The Economic Times, roughly 40 per cent of its global workforce operates from India. In a regulatory filing, Accenture states that the layoff process will take 18 months to complete.

The regulatory filing also highlights that Accenture's global workforce increased to approximately 738,000 as of February 28, 2023, compared to approximately 699,000 as of February 28, 2022. Its decision will mainly impact "non-billable" corporates. Here are five key points the filing points out.

--During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we initiated actions to streamline our operations and transform our non-billable corporate functions to reduce costs. Over the next 18 months, these actions are expected to result in the departure of approximately 19,000 people (or 2.5 per cent of our current workforce).

--Our results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on our client's businesses and levels of business activity.

--We face legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or Accenture data from security incidents or cyberattacks. The markets in which we operate are highly competitive, and we might not be able to compete effectively.

--If we are unable to manage the organisational challenges associated with our size, we might be unable to achieve our business objectives. We might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses.

--Our results of operations are affected by economic conditions, including macroeconomic conditions, the overall inflationary environment and levels of business confidence. There continues to be significant economic and geopolitical uncertainty in many markets around the world, which has impacted and may continue to impact our business, particularly with regard to wage inflation and volatility in foreign currency exchange rates.

Despite a grim picture, Accenture posted growth. The filing shows that the company earned a revenue of $15.8 billion, representing 5 per cent growth in USD and 9 per cent growth in local currency. However, the company expects annual revenue growth to be between 8 per cent and 10 per cent compared to the previous projection of an 8 per cent to 11 per cent increase.