Access to WhatsApp blocked? Now you can use proxy server to restore it 

Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to access the messaging app even if the service is banned or blocked in their area. WhatsApp has introduced proxy servers, using which WhatsApp users will be able to access the messaging app. The new services will be particularly helpful in countries and cities where internet shutdowns happen quite frequently. Currently, the internet has been shut down completely for months due to an ongoing protest against hijab.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart took to Twitter to announce the new feature, "Happy New Year! While many of us celebrate by texting our loved ones on WA, there are millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately.So today we're making it easier for anyone to connect to WA using a proxy, " he wrote.

Cathcart mentioned that the proxy server will enable anyone to connect through servers set up by volunteers and organizations dedicated to helping people communicate freely. So, when a connection to WhatsApp is blocked, people have the power to restore access. WhatsApp is rolling out proxy support for users all across the globe.

When you choose a proxy server, it enables you to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

If you are concerned about security and privacy, it is to be noted that WhatsApp provides a high level of privacy and security when you connect via proxy. Even if you access WhatsApp via proxy, your personal messages will be protected by end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp will ensure that the conversation between you and the person you're communicating with are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta.

"Disruptions like we've seen in Iran for months on end deny people's human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help. Though in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Here is how you can set up a proxy to connect to WhatsApp during internet shutdowns.

To connect and help people reconnect to WhatsApp, the proxy server can be set up using a server with ports 80, 443 or 5222 available and a domain name (or subdomain) that points to the server's IP address. Detailed documentation and source code are available on GitHub. It is considered sharing these addresses privately with users who are unable to connect directly to WhatsApp.



The update is available on the latest version of the messaging app.