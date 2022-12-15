Acer launches world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop With AMD processor in India

The Acer Swift Edge laptop with a 4K 16-inch OLED display has been launched in India. The company says that the notebook is designed for productivity-focused customers, and it also includes a Microsoft Pluton security processor to "fight against increasingly complex cyberattacks." It is also touted as the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop, weighing barely 1.17 kg. Acer has used an alloy material for the body, which is 20 per cent lighter and 2x as strong as regular aluminium. The Acer Swift Edge draws power from an AMD Ryzen Pro processor.

Acer Swift Edge price in India

The Swift Edge is available from Rs 124,999 onwards on Acer India's e-store and Amazon. At the time of writing this article, the laptop remained unavailable to buy on both platforms.

The Swift Edge comes in a single Olivine Black colour, and the package includes a 65W PD charger and Type-C power cord.

Acer Swift Edge specifications

As mentioned, the Acer Swift Edge comes with a 16-inch OLED display that offers 4K resolution ((3840 x 2400 pixels). It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U octa-core processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage. Despite its large size, the keyboard does not have a num-pad. However, there's a fingerprint reader for biometric security.

Acer says the Acer Swift Edge comes with a Full-HD webcam capable of recording 60fps video. The laptop supports "Temporal Noise Reduction" to offer a clear voice during video calls. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and an HDMI port. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity.

The Acer Swift Edge includes a 54Wh that charges with a 65W PD adapter. Other key features include Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2021, stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, and one-year international travellers warranty.