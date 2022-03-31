Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors launched, price starts at Rs 84,999

Acer has launched Acer Nitro 5 in India today as its latest gaming laptop. At a starting price of Rs 84,999, the new Acer laptop comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor in a thin form factor. Acer says that the laptop will serve those who demand extra features and a more immersive user experience.

A highlight of the Acer Nitro 5 is its thin-bezel display, leading to an 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Then there are gaming-specific features too, like a 4-zone RGB keyboard and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. For all of its specifications and features, here is a detailed look at the Acer Nitro 5.

Acer Nitro 5 price and availability

Acer says that the Nitro 5 is already available on its online store, Acer retail stores, Amazon, Croma & Vijay Sales. Though the website mentions that some versions of the laptops are yet to come. As mentioned, starting price on the Nitro 5 has been kept at Rs 84,999.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications

Acer's new gaming laptop will be available in two sizes - one having a 15-inch display and the other with a 17-inch display. It will have a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time for "pinpoint accuracy and minimal ghosting" as per Acer. Inside, the Nitro 5 houses a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs which have been fully optimized for maximum MGP.

Memory is handled through two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs1 for storage and up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. The Nitro 5 runs Windows 11 out of the box and for connectivity, features Killer Ethernet E2600 and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i. Ports include HDMI 2.1 and the ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C.

Acer says that the Nitro 5 is equipped with a dual-fan and quad-exhaust port design for cooling. NitroSense UI, which can be accessed through a dedicated NitroSense key, will also be able to depict the laptop's temperature, loading performance, power plan, and other such aspects.

Other features on the Nitro 5 include a 4-zone RGB keyboard, DTS: X Ultra audio, dual built-in microphones with AI noise reduction, a webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, Killer DoubleShot Pro, and Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port. Audio is taken care of by dual 2W speakers on the laptop.