ACT launches two new broadband plans in Delhi with up to 1Gbps speed, check all details

Atria Convergence Technology (ACT) on Tuesday launched two new broadband plans in Delhi. The plan, which the company calls ACT Giga comes with 1 Gbps speed and an unlimited data limit for Rs 1999. The internet service provider (ISP) has also rolled out a new plan called ACT Welcome in Delhi for Rs 549 with 50 Mbps speed and unlimited data limit. The new plans will be available to customers from November 30, 2021. Earlier this week, ACT also rolled out a Rs 549 starter pack in Coimbatore circle, with varying benefits. This plan gives 40 Mbps speed and comes with 750GB data for a month, after which the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps

While ACT Welcome and ACT Giga are entry-level and most expensive plans from the ISP respectively, it also offers mid-level plans called ACT Silver, ACT Platinum and ACT Diamond. These plans offer 150 Mbps, 250 Mbps and 350 Mbps speed respectively. They all offer unlimited data.

Speaking on the launch Saurabh Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies said, "With home broadband usage skyrocketing high speed, reliable and stable home internet access is the need of the hour. The launch of our 1 Gbps Speeds in Delhi will help the citizens of Delhi especially high usage customers to get a seamless internet experience. We also believe that this GIGA plan will immensely aid working from home professionals and small and medium offices which rely upon high data transfers, real-time cloud connectivity, graphics and animations and other such new-age industries to work seamlessly."

Earlier this week, ACT announced plans for Hyderabad and Coimbatore region. The three plans which have been upgraded for the Hyderabad circle are priced at Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1075 and now have been upgraded. Previously, the plans had a data quota at 500GB, 1000GB and 2000GB respectively. While the Rs 500 plan will offer 40 Mbps speed and 1000GB data, the Rs 700 and Rs 1075 plan will give 75 Mbps and 150 Mbps respectively. Both plans will now offer unlimited data to users.

Comibatore circle has seen an upgrade in six plans which range between Rs 675 and Rs 1499. The Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 600 Mbps speed and 1250GB data. Previously this plan offered 50 Mbps speed and 1000GB of data. The next plan is priced at Rs 825 and gives 1000 Mbps speed and 2000GB data, an upgrade from the previous 1500GB data limit. ACT has further upgraded plans priced at Rs 1025, Rs 1125, Rs 1325 and Rs 1499. These plans offer data quota of 3300GB data limit and give 200 Mbps, 250 Mbps, 300 Mbps and 350 Mbps speed respectively. Previously the Rs 1025 and the Rs 1125 plan gave 2000GB and 2500GB data. The speed of the Rs 1325 and Rs 1499 plans has increased by 50 Mbps.



