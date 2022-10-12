Adani Group receives licence to offer telecom services in India: should Jio, Airtel worry?

The Gautam Adani Group participated in the recently held 5G spectrum auction and now reports suggest that the company has been granted licence to offer full-fledged telecom services in India. The Press Trust of India (PTI) was the first to report this as stated by two official sources.

As per the report, "Adani Data Networks has been granted UL (AS)," an official source said. Another official reportedly said that the permit was granted earlier this week, on Monday. It should be noted that the company hasn't revealed any details on introducing a telecom network to take of Jio and Airtel. In fact, previously, the company did mention that it doesn't intend to offer retail telecom services and has purchased 5G spectrum for setting up its private 5G network.

Another report suggests that the Adani Data Networks has received the unified licence from the Department of Telecommunications only in six circles, which include -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai. With that, now, the company is eligible to carry out long-distance calls on its network and also offer internet services.

For the unaware, the Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL) acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band amounted Rs 212 crore for 20 years. Back then, the company has said that its plans are to use the airwaves for its data centres as well as the super app that it is building to support businesses from electricity distribution to airports, and gas retailing to ports. Now, the unified licence will also help the company with its data centre business.

"The newly-acquired 5G spectrum is expected to help create a unified digital platform that will accelerate the pace and scale of the Adani group's digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio," the Adani group had said in a statement previously.