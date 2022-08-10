Added to an unknown WhatsApp group? You will soon be able to hide your phone number from strangers

WhatsApp is working on a bunch of features that will add layers of protection to the messaging. The messaging app was spotted working on a new feature that will let users hide their phone number from specific groups. Sometimes we are added to WhatsApp groups that are known to us. WhatsApp is now testing the feature that would let users hide their numbers from bunch of strangers.

The feature was first supported by Wabetainfo, a website that tracks all the activities related to the messaging app."WhatsApp already shared the plan to hide phone numbers between members of communities with The Verge, but we're finally able to show you the setting. In fact, as you can see in this screenshot, the new privacy setting is about the ability to share the phone number to a certain sub-group of a community! This option is disabled by default so it means your phone number will immediately be hidden to all members when you join a community, but you are free to share it with a certain sub-group of a community if you want," the website reported.

WhatsApp will let you leave WhatsApp groups silently. This means that the other participants will not get to know when you exit a group. The previous setup displayed a message in the group everytime a participant. However, with the new feature, you can leave the group without letting everyone know. The admin will inadvertently be notified about your exit. While this may be a good update for people who do not wish to offend people with their exit, the group members who you interact with frequently would want to know about your whereabouts.

There are just too many pesky groups in the message app. We are added to some against our will and we don't leave them out of courtesy. For instance, the family groups where you not active but receive forwarded and sometimes agenda-driven messages that go completely against your ideology yet you cannot leave that group because you do not wish to offend your family members. The new feature would not make much of a difference because people will come to know about your exit sooner or later but it would not come as a blow. In the current setup, the message that appears after a person leaves can easily offend people. And sometimes you do not leave a group in an angry state of mind, you leave because your thoughts do not align with other members. Sometimes it also gets too toxic.

