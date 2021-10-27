Adobe Photoshop to be available on the web with basic tools

Adobe Photoshop is finally coming to the web, eliminating the need to download and install the software on your PC or Mac. The web version of Photoshop will work on the cloud, so everything you create or edit is saved to your account, in addition to letting you save your creations. The Illustrator app is also coming to the web, meaning a dedicated app may not be required.

Photoshop and Illustrator's web counterparts sound super convenient because they let you edit your photo as easily as opening a website in any browser, but they lack extensive tools and what you get are simplified versions. Things you can do on these versions include navigating layers, adding annotations and comments, and using basic tools, such as the eraser, the selection lasso, and spot healing brush for editing. You can add texts to photos, as well, but for more advanced editing, you will have to switch to the app.

However, Adobe may add more tools from its full-fledged apps for Photoshop and Illustrator to their web counterparts in the future. "We're not bringing all the features on day one, but we really want to unlock all those basic edits that are just best done now in the browser with whoever you're working with," Scott Belsky, Adobe's chief product officer told The Verge. The web versions of Photoshop and Illustrator are meant to offer a "light level of editing" that will be able to load up PSD files. This means that you can use the web versions to work on PSD files.

The web versions of Photoshop and Illustrator are a part of the announcement Adobe made at its Max 2021 virtual conference held on Tuesday. The software giant also announced new features for Photoshop and Illustrator with a motion feature. Other software, like Lightroom, After Effects, and Photoshop Express, is getting premium preset packs, multi-frame rendering, and makeup toolkit features, respectively. Every announcement, however big or small, is purposed to make Adobe's Creative Cloud better.

Adobe Creative Cloud brings a platform where creative work from the Photoshop and Illustrator apps will be available for anyone to edit, access, and leave comments. So the web versions seem only naturally fit for that goal. Adobe says that anyone with a Creative Cloud subscription will have access to Photoshop and Illustrator's web versions. While Photoshop on the web is available in beta, Illustrator's web version requires an invite for beta signups.