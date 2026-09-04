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Adobe taps IIT Varanasi alumnus as next CEO. Who is Anil Chakravarthy?

Adobe taps IIT Varanasi alumnus as next CEO. Who is Anil Chakravarthy?

Chakravarthy’s appointment concludes a succession planning process that Adobe initiated earlier in March when Narayen expressed his intention to step down once a successor was identified.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 9:52 AM IST
Adobe taps IIT Varanasi alumnus as next CEO. Who is Anil Chakravarthy?Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 to lead its digital experience division before taking oversight of global sales, customer support, and customer interaction operations.
SUMMARY
  • The C-suite overhaul comes as Adobe works to defend its legacy in design & creative software
  • Prior to his current role, Chakravarthy served as CEO for four years at Informatica
  • He has made Adobe an industry leader in Customer Experience Orchestration solutions

In a major leadership transition aimed at steering the software pioneer through an increasingly competitive artificial intelligence landscape, Adobe has appointed company insider Anil Chakravarthy as its next chief executive officer. Long-time CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company for over 18 years, will transition to the role of executive chair.

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The C-suite overhaul comes as Adobe works to defend its legacy in design and creative software against rapid AI advances and agile rivals, including Figma and Canva, which threaten to disrupt its core business markets.

The software maker's stock has faced headwinds recently, sliding roughly 18% so far this year following a decline of over 21% in 2025. Software equities vulnerable to AI-driven industry shakeouts have remained under sustained pressure from investors.

To counter these concerns, the Photoshop maker has aggressively embedded generative AI capabilities across its product suite. In June, Adobe raised its full-year profit outlook, citing solid momentum for its AI-powered features, though several market analysts remain cautious about the long-term impact of AI on the company's business model.

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Speaking on his elevation, Chakravarthy said, "I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead Adobe during this pivotal moment. I'm energized by the opportunity to fuel growth and drive Adobe's leadership in the next era of agentic software for creativity, productivity and customer experience."

"Adobe has a history of building the future — not just through our technology, but through our people and our commitment to customers. Thanks to Shantanu's exceptional leadership in transforming Adobe's business model over the decades, we are well positioned to achieve Adobe's next chapter of growth," he added.

Who is Anil Chakravarthy?  

Chakravarthy’s appointment concludes a succession planning process that Adobe initiated earlier in March when Narayen expressed his intention to step down once a successor was identified. Narayen’s decade-and-a-half-plus tenure transformed suite staples like Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and InDesign into global standards for creative professionals.

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Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 to lead its digital experience division before taking oversight of global sales, customer support, and customer interaction operations. Prior to joining Adobe, he served for four years as CEO of cloud data-management firm Informatica, following senior executive roles at Symantec, VeriSign, and McKinsey & Co.

He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Institute of Technology, Varanasi, India, as well as a Master of Science and Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Chakravarthy currently sits on the board of FIS and previously served on the boards of Ansys Inc. and USAA Bank.

Under Chakravarthy’s direction, Adobe established itself as an industry leader in Customer Experience Orchestration solutions. During his tenure, he drove the development of category-defining platforms powered by artificial intelligence, including Adobe CX Enterprise, GenStudio, and Brand Visibility, to deliver breakthrough customer experiences.

His strategy proved instrumental in scaling the Adobe Experience Platform and introducing new product innovations such as CX Enterprise Coworker. Beyond internal development, Chakravarthy championed and successfully integrated major strategic acquisitions, including Workfront and Semrush, expanding Adobe’s broader digital and enterprise ecosystem.

The top-level leadership change coincides with a broader period of executive restructuring at the firm. In June, Adobe announced that Chief Financial Officer Dan Durn would be leaving, with a permanent successor yet to be appointed. Following the leadership announcement, Adobe shares fell 1.7% in extended after-hours trading on September 3.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 4, 2026 9:46 AM IST
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