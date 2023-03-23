Adobe unveils AI image generator Firefly, company says new tool does not steal artists' work

Generative AI technology continues to get popular following the public launch of ChatGPT late last year. Adobe is the latest tech giant to join the bandwagon, and it has released a new tool dubbed Adobe Firefly. The company says Firefly is a "new family of creative generative AI models" to help users create images and text effects based on simple inputs. For example, users can create an image by typing, "portrait of a person in an art studio with plants," and the AI tool will generate an image accordingly.

The company says it has trained the AI model with stock files. That means Adobe Firefly ensures it is not stealing other artists' work to generate images, which remains a concern with other AI generative tools, like Dall-E by ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Adobe will also expand the technology to existing platforms, such as Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud and Adobe Express "to give all creators superpowers."

The release is a big deal for the company as there's a looming concern among various industries that generative AI tech may replace human jobs, especially roles involving creativity. Adobe suggests that it wants to help its customers speed up editing processes with the latest tech. In a blog post, the company notes, "Generative AI is the next evolution of AI-driven creativity and productivity, transforming the conversation between creator and computer into something more natural, intuitive and powerful."

David Wadhwani, president of the digital media business at Adobe, adds, "With Firefly, Adobe will bring generative AI-powered 'creative ingredients' directly into customers' workflows, increasing productivity and creative expression for all creators from high-end creative professionals to the long tail of the creator economy."

The current iteration of Adobe Firefly is available in beta via a website, and users will have access after joining a waitlist. Adobe will empower users "regardless of their experience or skill."

How to use Adobe Firefly?

Adobe explains that users can generate images and text effects with "their own words." They can also generate vector and 3D models with Adobe Firefly. Additionally, there are new AI tools to let users change facial details, be it the size of the eyes or the wideness of the smile. These tools are typically found on Android smartphones.

Moreover, elements within the image can be modified based on the creator's requirements. This feature is not available on existing generative AI tools like Dall-E or Midjourney.

Adobe highlights its intent to build generative AI in a way to help creators earn money. It is developing a compensation model for Adobe Stock contributors and will share details once Adobe Firefly is out of beta. Adobe is also planning to make Adobe Firefly available via APIs on various platforms.