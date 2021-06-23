After Airtel and Jio, Vi launches bulk data plan at Rs 447 that offers 50GB data

Following Airtel and Jio, telecom company Vodafone Idea or Vi has launched a no daily data limit or bulk data plan priced at Rs 447. The plan offers 50GB data with no daily data limit plan for 60 days. The plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to Vi movies and TV. This means that users will not have a daily data limit with this plan and can use data as per their requirements. Vi has also reportedly launched an add-on postpaid plan priced at Rs 699 that has a validity of 6 months. It is also giving a complimentary plan to low-income users with voice and data benefits at Rs 75.

TRAI had suggested earlier that the telcos should offer 30 days validity as it received complaints from consumers who said they feel cheated because of 28-day validity plans as they have to get 13 recharges done per year. Reports also noted that telcos want to increase their Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) by introducing these plans.

Vi's no daily data limit plan, first reported by Only Tech has benefits similar to Airtel's newly launched Rs 456 and identical to Jio's Rs 447 prepaid plans that give bulk data and unlimited calls. Airtel's Rs 456 prepaid plan offers 50GB data for 60 days validity with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. After the exhaustion of data, users will be required to pay 50 paise per megabyte Re 1 per local and Rs. 1.5 per national SMS message. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, free hello tunes, Wynk music, Airtel XStream Premium, and Rs 100 cashback on Fastag. Airtel is also giving a segmented offer on its Rs 199 prepaid plan. TO select users it is giving 15GB daily data along with 35 days validity. Jio Rs 447 prepaid plan gives 50GB data for 60 days, unlimited calls and Jio apps.



Jio was the first telco to launch prepaid plans with no daily data limit with 15, 30, 60, 90 and 365-day plans. It also has plans priced at Rs 127, Rs 247, Rs 597 and Rs 2397. They offer the following benefits.



Jio Rs 127 prepaid plan: The most basic plan in this category is priced at Rs 127 and comes with 15-day validity. This plan gives 12GB data for 15 days along with access to unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan: The next plan in this category is priced at Rs 247 that gives 25GB data and comes with 30 days validity, unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 597 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90 days validity with 75GB data, unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 2397 prepaid plan: This is an annual plan that gives 365GB data for 365 days with unlimited calls and Jio apps.



