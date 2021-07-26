After Airtel, Vi upgrades postpaid plans for business customers, offers start at Rs 299

Vodafone Idea or Vi on Monday announced new enterprise postpaid plans for business customers. The telco notes that there has been a surge in the use of the internet because of national lockdowns and social distancing norms and the upgraded plans will cater to those needs. The upgraded plans will be bundled with a range of exclusive benefits. The telco notes that Vi Business Plus plans will enable corporate customers to strike the right balance between business objectives and employee preferences as in this increasingly hybrid working world.

Vi Corporate customers can now choose from a wide range of plans with bundled benefits. Vi's business plans are priced at Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 499 and give 30GB, 40GB, 60GB and 100GB data respectively. The plans also offer 3000 SMS per month and give access to mobile security, Vi movies and TV, profile tunes via caller tunes where one can set pre-recorded messages when out of office, on vacation, in a meeting, attending training and among other features.

Vi notes that the existing Vi Business Corporate customers will be upgraded to the new Business Plus Plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles.

The upgraded plans from Vi will give access to mobile security, employee safety by getting real-time updates on the location of field staff through location tracking solutions and access to Vi Movies & TV and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for a year.

The development comes shortly after Airtel redesigned its business postpaid plans. Airtel's corporate plans are designed especially for business users are priced at Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 1599 that offer 30GB, 40GB, 60GB, 100GB and 500GB data respectively. These plans offer business tools like Airtel Call Manager, corporate postpaid plans from Rs 399 give access to Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy for one year.

The Rs 499 and Rs 1599 plans offer Amazon Prime for 1 year, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year, VIP service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy. These plans also give access to unlimited calls. All eligible Airtel Corporate customers will be migrated to the new plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles.



