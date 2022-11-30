After announcing layoff of 10,000 employees, Amazon to hire new people

Amazon recently announced the layoff of as many as 10,000 people globally and it now has plans to hire new people for its Cloud unit, according to a report from Bloomberg. Matt Garman, who is a senior Vice President of the company's Web Services' sales and marketing teams, has suggested that Amazon would add more staff to the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) business.

But, the e-commerce giant plans to hire more staff in 2023 and not this year. This also suggests that Amazon is not completely pausing hiring to save costs. The company's Cloud unit is reportedly pretty profitable and is also experiencing rapid growth, which is something that Garman is claiming. So, Amazon would continue investing in this business.

"I anticipate that we actually will add some more headcount next year. Our business is still growing rapidly," Garman said in an interview to Bloomberg. "We have a pause and, and I actually think our teams all are embracing it. We've grown so rapidly that a lot of times from an organizational point of view, it's healthy to have a time of digestion," he added.

The report says that AWS has sometimes been so profitable that it accounted for all of Amazon's operating income. Garman asserted that the company would moderate data centre growth until the demand drops and till then, it will keep building data centres because this is one of the areas where Amazon's business is flourishing.

Amazon's cloud unit, which is one of the largest providers for renting data storage and computing power, made a total of $20.5 billion in sales during the third quarter of 2022. This rate is up by 27 percent, but the growth is still reportedly pretty slow because several companies are now taking cost-cutting measures because of the economic downturn.

Amazon too is one of the tech companies that recently announced layoffs of thousands of employees, but the good thing is it won't be reducing headcounts at once and that this will be done gradually. However, the e-commerce giant has asked people to voluntarily resign with monetary benefits, and the deadline for this is November 30.

Amazon said if people apply for Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), then they will be able to avail up to 22 weeks Base Pay, a week of base salary for every six months of service (rounded to the nearest 6 months) up to a maximum benefit of twenty weeks paid severance. Additionally, the employees are also entitled to get medical Insurance coverage for 6 months as per an Insurance Benefit policy or an equivalent insurance premium amount in lieu.