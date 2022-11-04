After Apple, Amazon announces pausing hiring for some departments for next few months

The third quarter report for 2022 has triggered an alarm in the tech world. Adverse economic conditions have compelled tech giants including Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple to cut down on workforce or freeze hiring to make the best use of the available resources. Joining the tribe, now Amazon has also announced to pause on corporate hirings.

Citing the "unusual macro-economic environment, "Amazon Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of people experience confirmed the hiring freeze in the company's blog post. Amazon "wants to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy," says Galetti.

"We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense." "We will hire backfills to replace employees who move on to new opportunities, and there are some targeted places where we will continue to hire people incrementally, "the memo further reads.

Amazon will be hiring for important roles or for positions to fill in for employees who vacate the existing roles. The e-commerce giant further plans to hire "a meaningful number of people ''by 2023 will continue investment in its other businesses including Prime Video, Alexa, Grocery, Kuiper, Zoox, and Healthcare.

Amazon earlier froze hiring in its retail division in early October to cut down on spending and keep the ship sailing in the ongoing market slowdown. In September, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced plans for cost-cutting measures and freezing hiring across businesses including Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Apple also announced to pause hiring for many jobs outside of research and development. The company wants to escalate the plan to reduce the budget for the fourth quarter. Apple will not pause hirings on teams involved in future devices and long-term initiatives. Meanwhile, Google also announced to slow down its new hirings due to economic uncertainty and fears of a recession.