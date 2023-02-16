After cutting 12000 jobs, Google is hiring for multiple positions in India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced layoffs last month. Pichai cut 6 per cent of the total workforce at Google, which is around 12000. But turns out Google is already over the layoffs and started hiring. Google India has posted multiple job vacancies on LinkedIn.

Now, as Pichai said, US employees will be the first ones to be impacted by layoffs. Job cuts are yet to happen in other markets. "We've already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices," Pichai wrote in the layoffs email to employees. Meanwhile, many users on Grapevine - Corporate Chat India, an app for 'real' workplace conversations, have anonymously shared that Google will begin layoffs in India soon. The company hasn't officially revealed any such details yet.

While the company is expected to begin layoffs in India soon, it has posted multiple job openings on LinkedIn. Some of the positions include -- Manager, Startup Success Team, Employee Relations Partner, Startup Success Manager, Google Cloud, Vendor Solutions Consultant, Google Cloud, Product Manager, Database Insights, and many more. These job locations are across Google offices, including in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

Google layoffs impacted 12000

Pichai took full responsibility for the layoffs. He also said that the company overhired during the pandemic when the demand was super high. Now, the macroeconomic conditions have led to changes in consumer behavior, and that in turn is impacting the headcount. "Over the past two years, we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," Pichai wrote in the email he sent to Googlers. However, Google employees are not very happy with the way the layoffs were conducted.

Meanwhile, the tech giant has announced supporting impacted employees in every way possible. In the US, Google has announced to pay employees during the full notification period (minimum 60 days), offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks' salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting, pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time, and 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support.

Right after the layoffs started, most of the impacted employees complained that they had no idea about what was coming and were in shock after receiving the layoff email. The tech giant, however, said that the layoffs happened after a thorough performance evaluation. In one of the following town halls, Pichai clarified that the layoffs were not random, as claimed by many Googlers.