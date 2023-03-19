After cutting freshers pay by 50 per cent, Wipro sacks hundreds of employees: details here

The last couple of months have been quite stressful for techies as companies like Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Wipro and others announced large-scale layoffs. People are sharing their stories on social media and are describing how it feels when you're laid off from a company. Tech giant Wipro announced that it will be slashing freshers' job offers by almost 50 per cent last month. And now, the company has laid off at least 120 employees in Florida, United States, citing 'realignment of business needs' as a reason, an IANS report reveals.

Wipro lays off 120 employees

The IANS report, originally attributed to Channel Futures, states that the company mentioned the layoffs in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The job cuts are reportedly carried out only at one location in Tampa. The report states, "More than 100 of the impacted employees are processing agents. The rest are team leaders and a team manager."

The company also commented on the latest development and said in a statement that this layoff is an 'isolated incident'. "Wipro remains deeply committed to the region. And all other Wipro employees serving clients in the Tampa area remain unaffected," the company added. The layoffs will reportedly start in May.

When Wipro slashed freshers' pay

Last month, Wipro had announced that it won't be offering the lucrative salary offers to freshers as it has promised before. The tech giant had earlier promised an annual compensation of Rs 6.5 lakh to all freshers who had successfully completed their training at the company. However, reports revealed that the freshers' compensation offers had been slashed and they were asked to accept annual packages of around Rs 3.5 lakh.

A Business Standard report had also added that the company was not forcing the freshers to accept these offers and had given them some time to decide if they wanted to hop on board with the lower compensation offer.

"Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. Currently, we have project engineers' roles available for recruitments with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void," the company had said in an email sent to freshers that was obtained by Business Standard.

The email further mentioned that the company had to change the compensation offers due to the 'changing macro environment' which had affected their business needs. "As we work to honour all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills — both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programmes," the email read.