After firing 18,000 employees, Amazon is selling some of its offices to cut costs

Amazon shocked the world by announcing large-scale layoffs earlier this month. Around 18,000 employees will be shown the exit door at Amazon and the process has already begun. The company is trying to cut costs to keep up with the 'uncertain economic conditions'. As part of its cost-cutting spree, Amazon is now selling some of its offices.

As per a Bloomberg report, Amazon will be selling an empty office in California that it bought around 16 months ago. The property was bought for USD 123 million in October 2021 in order to lock down some real estate so that it could be used in the future. Now, however, the company is selling the office and as per the report, it is under contract with a commercial real estate developer. A source told Bloomberg that Amazon might be incurring a loss on the sale, while another source said that the final price is still being negotiated.

Amazon sells property to cut costs

An Amazon spokesperson, Steve Kelly, said in a statement, "We're always evaluating our network to make sure it meets our business needs. As part of this effort, we have decided to explore selling the Metro Corporate Center site. We are happy to be a part of the local community and will continue to deliver for customers from our two delivery stations in Milpitas."

2,300 people likely to get fired from Amazon

A couple of days back, reports surfaced that Amazon will soon be sending layoff notices to more people, as part of its drill to fire 18,000 employees. The company, as per a Reuters report, sent a fresh warning notice to 2,300 employees informing them about the layoffs.

The new round of firings is reported to impact people in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica. A memo has been sent to the employees. As per a notice filed with the Washington state Employment Security Department, 1,852 people in Seattle and 448 in Bellevue and Washington will be fired.

According to a local media report, the layoffs will begin in March this year and will have a 60-day transitional period under which affected employees will get paid but won't be affected to work.

Atmosphere at Amazon India

An Amazon India employee recently described the upsetting atmosphere at the office after the layoffs began. The post was published on Grapevine, a community app for Indian professionals, by an employee writing under a pseudo name. The employee wrote, "About 75 per cent of my team is gone. Although I'm in the remaining 25 per cent, I don't feel motivated to work anymore. They are firing people in cabins. People are crying in the office."