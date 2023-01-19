After firing 50 per cent employees, Twitter may layoff more staff soon

Twitter is reportedly planning to lay off more employees in the coming weeks. According to Insider, citing people familiar with the company, the Elon Musk-owned company may reduce staff from the product division, though some other departments may be impacted as well. This comes weeks after several reports suggested that Twitter has been done with layoffs, till now. The company is taking measures to reduce expenses and is even auctioning surplus office items. Musk has also allegedly not paid rent to landlords of several Twitter offices.

Mass layoffs at Twitter began in late October following Musk's formal takeover. The company's workforce was reduced to roughly 3500 down from 7500 employees. In the following weeks, more employees were fired and some voluntarily left as they did not want to confine themselves to Musk's "hardcore" work style. The latest round of firing would reduce the headcount to below 2000.

In November, Musk said that Twitter was facing "a massive drop in revenue" as advertisers dropped out. Interestingly, the Information reported earlier this week that Twitter's fourth-quarter revenue fell 35 per cent to $1.025 billion. Musk has said that Twitter, under the previous leadership, spent money unscrupulously, at a time even without planning. Following his takeover in late October, Twitter has cut employee benefits and stopped free lunches.

The company earlier demanded workers to work from the office, though that is supposed to change as Musk has allegedly not paid the rent. He is also facing a lawsuit. Interestingly, Twitter is said to be giving up office facilities in Delhi and Mumbai to save expenses.

Speaking of expenses, Twitter also found a quirky way of earning extra money. The company sold surplus office items such as furniture, PCs, kitchenware, and Twitter memorabilia such as the Twitter bird logo and more. A report pointed out that Musk's first major installment payment is due at the end of January.

Not just Twitter, other tech giants are in trouble with money. Microsoft just laid off over 10,000 employees and so did Amazon late last year. Meta, formerly Facebook, fired roughly 11,000 workers in November 2022. Even in India, several tech companies and start-ups are feeling the heat from the uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Companies such as ShareChat, Dunzo recently laid off employees.

