After firing communications team, Elon Musk sets automated poop emoji response for all press queries

Elon Musk, who is also one of the richest men in the world, is just so unpredictable. No one, even Musk, doesn't know what he will do the next minute. On Sunday, the billionaire said that he has set a poop emoji as an automated response to all press queries. In one of his tweets, Musk wrote, "press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩".

The move comes after Musk fired the entire communications team, including employees who were working out of India. The entire Indian communications team was fired during the first round of layoffs. So now, if a media professional wants to reach Twitter, there's no way to do that. Musk now sets an automated poop emoji response for all press inquiries. So, if you email with a query at press@twitter.com you get "poop" emoji as a response. This is bizarre and unprofessional, and no other tech founder or CEO has ever done anything like this ever before. We also sent an email to the press email ID and got the same automated response.

Twitter under Elon Musk

Musk acquired Twitter for 44 billion USD last year and since then, Twitter has undergone tremendous changes, mostly not-so-good ones -- starting with layoffs. Since the acquisition, Musk has fired thousands of employees globally, including many engineers, product managers, HRs, communication personnel, and more. So much so that Twitter is said to have only one engineer who handles the Twitter API, which is possibly the reason why the platform suffers outages frequently.

In fact, Musk has fired so many engineers that on various occasions he asked for coding help from the remaining employees. In one of the emails to employees, Musk asked people with some sort of coding knowledge should meet him in person and write codes.

Since the acquisition, Musk has taken various initiatives to cut costs. The billionaire has not only stopped paying rent for some of its offices but also paused the free launch service at the headquarters. Now, what is, even more, crazier is that Musk has not only stopped offering free food but also started selling office stuff including kitchen appliances, furniture, and so on. He has also fired janitors and now Twitter HQ washrooms are not cleaned, and employees are forced to bring their own toilet paper.

New Twitter CEO?

When Musk took over, he immediately fired the then-CEO Parag Agarwal. Musk is currently serving as the CEO of Twitter, but he wishes to step down from the position later this year. However, Musk did clarify that even though he wants to step down from the position of Twitter CEO, he will continue to have most of the power in his hands. In one of his old tweets, Musk clarified that even after stepping down as Twitter CEO he will continue to handle software and server teams.