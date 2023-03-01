After firing more employees, Twitter is cutting back on office space to save money

Elon Musk took over Twitter last year in a much-publicised deal and has been making extreme changes since then. From firing people in large numbers to telling the remaining employees to commit to long working hours, Twitter's new CEO was firm about the idea of building the Twitter 2.0. Recently, Musk fired about 10 per cent of the company's remaining workforce. The move impacted around 200 employees, and the laid off employees reportedly included some of Musk's loyalists as well. And now, in order to cut back on costs, Twitter is trimming some office space in New York City as well.

Twitter trimming its office space in New York

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter has listed 200,000 square feet of office space between 245 and 249 W. 17th St in Manhattan for subleasing. For the uninitiated, sublease is when a tenant sublets the property to another person. However, the original tenant retains some rights on the property.

Earlier, Twitter was sued for not being able to pay rent of its offices as San Francisco and London.

Layoffs at Twitter

The most-recent rounds of layoffs at Twitter were carried over the weekend, and nearly 200 people were impacted by it. A New York Times report stated that the micro-blogging site had cut down its workforce by 10 per cent and had impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers. The report further said that the monetization infrastructure team was reduced to fewer than eight people from 30. Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford was also laid off despite being committed to helping Musk build Twitter 2.0. A picture of her had also gone viral on social media that showed her taking a nap in a sleeping bag at Twitter's office. Reports also revealed that several Twitter employees had found out that they were being let go when they were denied access to their work laptops and emails.

Elon Musk reclaims richest man title

Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of being the world's richest man recently. The billionaire had briefly lost the title to Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault in December 2022. However, around two months later, Musk reclaimed the throne. This happened because Tesla stock prices witnessed a massive surge and since Elon Musk's wealth is deeply tied in Tesla stocks, his net worth increased.

Musk's net worth now stands as USD 187 billion. At the beginning of the year, the Twitter owner's net worth was USD 137 billion. Elon Musk has been the world's richest person since September 2021. Before him, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos held the spot.