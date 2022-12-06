After firing Twitter engineers, Elon Musk is now firing janitors

Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over as Twitter boss, he has fired thousands of employees across departments globally, including India. It is said that Musk fired nearly 90 per cent of the staff working out of India and the remaining are just 20-24 employees. Now, as per the latest updates coming all the way from Twitter headquarters state that Musk is now firing janitors.

According to a report coming from NBC Bay Area publication, Musk has locked out many janitors without any prior warning since Friday last week. The local Service Employees International Union (SEIU) informed about Twitter ending the contract abruptly, which required the cleaning of Twitter offices. Soon after the contract ended, workers were locked out of the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. The janitors union had been protesting with slogans and placards since the sudden layoff announcement.

"Our cleaning contractor at Twitter was told by Twitter that they are cutting the contract," Olga Miranda, the janitor's union president, said as quoted by the publication. "So we have about 48 families out of work. And it just so happens that it's three weeks before Christmas," Miranda further added. The union also said that they would want to speak to Twitter's boss – Musk – about the matter. Neither Twitter nor Musk released an official statement on the matter.

Musk recently fired nearly 1200 engineers without any prior notice. In fact, many engineers resigned voluntarily after Musk's "ultimatum mail" that required employees to sign an email agreeing to be a part of the "hardcore" work culture. While many employees opted for Musk's hardcore work culture, there were many who decided to quit with 3 months pay.

Twitter's new boss is currently rebuilding the company from scratch and calling it Twitter 2.0. So far, the billionaire has fired nearly 5000 employees globally. Now, after multiple round of layoffs, Twitter has reportedly started its hiring process and is looking to build its team of engineers. In fact, Musk recently sent an email to employees asking for details of people who know coding language.