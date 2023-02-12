After Google and Microsoft, Opera jumps in the AI race by adding ChatGPT to its search

We're just two months into 2023 and it already looks like it is going to be the year of AI. Ever since Microsoft and Google announced their AI-powered tools, the rise of Artificial Intelligence is all that people in the industry can talk about. And now, Opera has also hopped on the bandwagon and is planning to integrate AI in its web browsers and content apps. In an official blogpost, Opera announced that it is 'integrating AI-generated content (AIGC) services into its PC and mobile browsers'. The company is also 'taking steps towards expanding its existing AI program into AIGC for its browser, news and gaming products through its own solutions and new as well as existing partnerships'.

Opera joins the AI race

Opera announced a new feature that will be added to its browser's sidebar. Called 'shorten', the tool is a ChatGPT-powered tool that can be used to generate summaries of webpages and articles. The blog also displays a short demo video that gives us a glimpse of how ChatGPT will be integrated in the browser.

Song Lin, Co-CEO of Opera, said in the blog post, "In more than 25 years of our company's history, we have always been at the forefront of browser innovation. Whether inventing browser tabs or providing our users with built-in access to generative AI tools, we always push the limits of what's possible on the web. Following the mass interest in generative AI tools, we believe it's now time for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered web".

"We see the rise of Generative Intelligence as the beginning of a new future in which consumer app developers like Opera will be able to build experiences on top of AI-based platforms. We are excited to see the rapid roll-out of developer programs for solutions such as Google Bard, for example, and are starting to build and roll out new experiences in web browsing that not very long ago seemed impossible to achieve," added Per Wetterdal, Head of Strategic Partnerships and AI ecosystem at Opera.

However, the new feature hasn't been made available to all users as of now.

Microsoft's new Bing search

A couple of days back, Microsoft also announced a new version of Bing that aims to redefine the way web search works. Users can join the waitlist to try out the new version of Bing. The company also announced that it will be making changes to Microsoft Edge browser as well. Microsoft also recently strengthened its partnership with OpenAI, the parent company of viral chatbot ChatGPT.

Until now, the search market was being dominated by Google, but the company now has competition. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a recent interview, said that even though Google is the '800 pound Gorilla' in the search market, Microsoft's innovation will compel them to 'come out and dance'.