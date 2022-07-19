After Google, Apple may slowdown hiring until 2023 to cut costs

The tech industry is going through turbulent times for various reasons. Recently, Google announced slowing down hiring and Microsoft laid off thousands. Meta also warned employees of "serious times" ahead. Apple now reportedly plans to slowdown the hiring process until next year, 2023, in order to cope with the "economic downturn".

As per a report coming from Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to slow hiring in 2023, which makes for a big shift from its hiring plans. The report, however, noted that the change will not impact every team, but only some groups will not see increased staff next year. Also, some positions will not be backfilled.

Notably, the company hasn't officially commented on the change in the hiring process yet.

Google slows hiring

Other big tech companies are also adjusting their hiring plans, at least until next year. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently informed employees about a hiring slowdown. "The uncertain global economic outlook has been top of mind. Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds. Something I cherish about our culture is that we've never viewed these types of challenges as obstacles. Instead, we've seen them as opportunities to deepen our focus and invest for the long term," the Alphabet-owned company's chief executive said in the memo.

"Because of the hiring progress achieved so far this year, we'll be slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, while still supporting our most important opportunities," Pichai added. He also emphasized that Google is not completely freezing hiring. Pichai said that the company would focus on hiring for "engineering, technical and other critical roles, and make sure the great talent we do hire is aligned with our long-term priorities".

Meta's chief product officer also recently warned employees of "serious times" and said that the company plans to freeze hiring for certain roles. Additionally, several other tech companies, including Microsoft, Twitter, and Netflix, among others have witnessed layoffs and pausing of hiring plans recently.

