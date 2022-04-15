After hostile takeover bid, Elon Musk now attacks Twitter's Saudi Arabia link

Just days after Elon Musk, the world's richest person, showed an interest in Twitter, the company is facing a hostile takeover. Musk has offered $43 billion to purchase Twitter and the company is readying itself for a boardroom fight. As it happens in such instances, many who hold significant stakes in Twitter are closing ranks. One of these stakeholders is Talal Alwaleed, a businessman in Saudi Arabia and who holds a significant stake in the social media company along with the Saudi government. When Musk made his offer yesterday (April 14), Alwaleed immediately rejected it. Now, Musk is attacking Twitter's Saudi links.

After Musk made his $43 billion offer for Twitter, Alwaleed tweeted: "I don't believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects," Prince Alwaleed tweeted. "Being one of the largest and long-term shareholders of Twitter, Kingdom Holding Company and I reject this offer."

Alwaleed's public posture has once again brought into limelight Twitter's ties with the Saudi government and businessmen. And Musk is capitalising on it. As it seems that Twitter is readying itself to fight Musk's offer, the world's richest man is taking some very public shots at the company.

Musk has said that one of the reasons why is trying to buy Twitter is to ensure that the website is a bastion of free speech, sort of absolute free speech. And by highlighting Saudi links he is hinting that Twitter has connections with authoritarian regimes and hence is not the kind of free speech defender that the world needs. In his reply to Alwaleed, Musk harped on this point.

Musk Tweeted, "Interesting. Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly & indirectly? What are the Kingdom's views on journalistic freedom of speech?"

On April 14, Musk made an offer to buy Twitter in an all-cash deal for around $43 billion. In his letter to the Chairperson of Twitter Board, Musk wrote: "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy... Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it."

Hours later at a TED Talk, Musk said that he was not trying to buy Twitter to make money from it. Instead, he said, it was all about saving civilization.