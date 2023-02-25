After human employees, Google now lays off robots that clean cafeterias 

Google is reportedly laying off robots that help clean the cafeterias in the offices. As per reports, Google's parent company, Alphapet has shut its experimental department, Everyday Robots, which had been working on developing and training robots that could clean Google's cafeterias, among other capabilities. The closure comes as part of Alphabet's budget cuts amid widespread layoffs in the tech industry. Despite making progress, the robots and their trainers were unable to withstand the economic headwinds.

Everyday Robots was an exploratory robotics project that had a team of more than 200 people working on various robotics projects, including the development of over 100 one-armed robots on wheels. These robots were designed to clean cafeteria tables, separate trash and recycling, and open doors, among other tasks. During the pandemic, robots were even used to check the cleanliness of conference rooms.

Despite their usefulness, the robots were ultimately too expensive to maintain, with robotics experts estimating that each one cost tens of thousands of dollars. With Alphabet facing budget cuts, Everyday Robots was no longer financially viable, and the project was discontinued. However, some of the technology and part of the team will be consolidated into existing robotics efforts within Google Research.

The closure of Everyday Robots highlights the challenges faced by the robotics industry, particularly in the midst of an economic downturn. While robotics technology is advancing rapidly, the high cost of development and production can make it difficult for companies to justify investing in robotics projects. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread layoffs and budget cuts in the tech industry, further exacerbating these challenges.

Despite the closure of Everyday Robots, it is clear that robotics technology will continue to play an important role in many industries. As companies continue to look for ways to streamline operations and reduce costs, robotics will likely become an increasingly attractive option. However, as this story demonstrates, developing and deploying robotics technology is not without its challenges, and companies will need to carefully consider the costs and benefits before investing in these projects.