After India, TikTok gets banned in this country over national security reasons

On Monday, Canada announced a ban on the use of the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok on government-issued devices due to concerns over privacy and security risks. The ban is part of a larger pushback against TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd, as many countries are worried about its proximity to the Chinese government and the company's control over user data. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that his government is taking steps to ensure Canadians' online safety and that the ban on TikTok may be the first of many actions taken in that regard.

The ban will take effect immediately, and federal employees will no longer be able to download the app in the future. The Treasury Board, which oversees public administration, stated that TikTok's data collection methods allow for significant access to phone contents. While the board has no evidence of government information being compromised, the risks of using the application are clear.

Trudeau hopes that this ban will encourage Canadians, businesses, and individuals to reflect on their own data security and make informed choices about their use of social media platforms. The ban is a precautionary measure to protect Canadian government and personal information, as well as to address concerns about the potential misuse of user data by the Chinese government.

In conclusion, Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued devices is a precautionary step taken to address concerns about privacy and security risks posed by the Chinese-owned social media app. The move underscores the growing international scrutiny against TikTok and its parent company ByteDance Ltd. It remains to be seen whether other countries will follow Canada's lead in taking action against the popular social media app.