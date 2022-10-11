After iPhone 14, India is all set to manufacture AirPods locally

Apple will soon started locally manufacturing the recently launched iPhone 14. Now, the country's IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will start manufacturing its AirPods locally. For the unaware, the company already manufacturers several base iPhone models in India.

According to a report coming from CNBC TV18, the IT minister of the country has confirmed the local manufacturing of AirPods. The report further noted that the local manufacturing of the iPhone 14 will begin in December 2022, which is just a few months after the launch. The iPhone 14 is said to be manufactured at Foxconn's facility near Chennai.

Another recent report suggests that in addition to AirPods, Apple is also preparing to make Beats headphones in India. Some reports suggest that Luxshare Precision Industry, a Chinese supplier to the iPhone maker, plans to help Apple make AirPods in India. It should be noted that Luxshare primarily focuses on its Vietnamese AirPods operations. Notably, there's no mention of the AirPods model that will be manufactured first in the country.

Going by all the rumours, Apple will start manufacturing the iPhone 14 much earlier than last year. Some reports suggest that Apple wants to move 25 per cent of its entire iPhone production line to India by 2025. Notably, Apple already manufactures several iPhone models in India, including -- the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE. In India, the company works with three partners to assemble iPhone models in the country -- Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron.