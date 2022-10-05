After iPhones, Apple is planning to make AirPods and Beats headphones in India

It seems that Apple is now looking to shift its production of a few more products to India. The company recently started producing the new iPhone 14 smartphone in the Indian market due to China's new Covid-19 lockdown policy and geopolitical tensions between the US and the Chinese country's communist government. Apple is now reportedly expanding the production of AirPods and Beats headphones to India.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Apple is in talks with some of its suppliers regarding the expansion of production and it is asking them to make Beats headphones as well as AirPods in the Indian market, which is a first for the country. The rise in the global supply chain gives a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign.

But, the production of Beats headphones may not happen anytime soon as Apple has asked iPhone assembler Foxconn to increase "production in India, including of key acoustics devices, as early as next year." The manufacturer even hopes to start producing AirPods soon.

Moreover, Luxshare Precision Industry, which is a Chinese supplier to the iPhone maker, will also be helping Apple to produce AirPods in India, as per the cited source. However, the Chinese company will mostly be focusing on its Vietnamese AirPods operations and it may not be able to provide support in full swing at the moment, according to the report.

A report from Bloomberg recently claimed that $1 billion iPhones have already been exported from India since April this year. It is being said that the aim is to reach $2.5 billion by the end of March 2023.