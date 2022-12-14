After laying off thousands of employees, Meta slashes well-being benefits to reduce costs

Facebook parent company Meta is reportedly planning to cut employee benefits that cover mental health costs and "work-life balance needs." According to Business Insider, the company is slashing its "Life@ benefit" funds from $3,000 (Rs 2.43 lakh) to $2,000 (Rs 1.65 lakh) in 2023. A Meta spokesperson reportedly confirmed the decision to the publication, citing poor macroeconomic conditions as the reason for the cut. Last month, Meta also laid off 13 per cent of its workforce in an effort to reduce operating costs.

The Meta spokesperson also told the publication that the funds covering employees' well-being are still greater than the budget in 2019, even with the reduction. The spokesperson added, "It's still a significant increase even with the reduction." The report notes that a reduction of $1,000 per employee would save Meta as much as $76 million a year. It is also reported that the Life@ benefit is one of the several perks Meta has pulled back on over the last few months in its effort to restructure the company to reduce spending. The company has reportedly cancelled on-site laundry services, ended a Lyft subsidy and cut back on free food.

Meta laid off 13 per cent of its global workforce, which is 11,000 employees. After the layoffs, Meta employs roughly 76,000 workers.

Meta, like many other tech giants, saw rapid growth during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This growth also led the company to engage in a spending frenzy. However, due to the Ukraine-Russia war and rising inflation, the company faced challenges and froze hiring for the rest of the year. In August, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also expressed his displeasure with some workers, saying that the company employs people who don't deserve to be there. He even went so far as to cancel Meta Days, extra vacation days for employees that were introduced during the pandemic.

Other tech giants like Amazon and Twitter have also laid off thousands of employees to cut costs. In India, tech companies have taken similar measures. Some reports anticipate poor macroeconomic conditions to persist next year.

