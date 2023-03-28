After layoffs, Pinterest to reduce office spaces as part of restructuring

Photo-sharing platform Pinterest will end leases for some office spaces as a part of its restructuring plan. The company reduced its workforce on two occasions to cut costs. The first round of job cuts was announced in December 2022, though the number of impacted workers remains unclear. The company announced the second round last month, which affected 150 employees. Pinterest had nearly 4,000 employees at the end of last year.

According to Reuters, Pinterest is expected to incur between $100 million and $125 million in charges related to the restructuring plan. The report adds that the reduction of office space will be completed this year. The company's headquarters is located in California, United States. However, the company has offices in different locations.

During the first round of layoffs, Pinterest's talent acquisition manager, Holly Rice, was also affected. Another staff member, Sabrina Ham, part of the recruiting team, said that people affected by layoffs should remember they are more than their jobs.

She added, "It's been scary not knowing exactly what my next steps are, having all this time for myself suddenly, and overall, facing all the uncertainty happening in the world. "

At the time Pinterest announced layoffs, its spokesperson said, "We're making organizational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy." The company had assured a smooth transition for affected workers with "separation packages, benefits, and other services."

Not just Pinterest, other tech giants like Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Twitter have laid off over 50,000 workers in the last three months. In fact, Twitter has reduced its workforce by half (from 7,500 workers in September 2022), following Elon Musk's takeover late last year. Musk has also taken some drastic measures to cut costs, which include reducing office space. Some building owners of Twitter offices have even sued Musk for failing to pay rent.

Twitter's owner was sued by the owner of the Crown Estate in London. The owner of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters also filed a lawsuit after Musk failed to pay a monthly rent payment for January, amounting to $3.4 million.

