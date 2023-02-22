After layoffs, some Amazon employees may face pay reductions due to slump in shares

Some Amazon employees may get up to 50 per cent less compensation than they had anticipated for the year 2023. This is due to a prolonged slump in the company's shares. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Amazon employees' salaries are made up of cash compensation and awards of restricted stock units (RSUs). The value of the stocks depends on the performance of the company and certain departments.

People familiar with the matter told the publication that total compensation given to the employees at the end of the year could be 15 to 50 per cent lower than the estimations given before. The report citing sources states, "Between 2017 and early 2022, the stock price increased on average about 30 per cent each year. But Amazon's stock is currently trading around $96 per share (roughly Rs 7,950), and some employee pay packages are structured under the assumption that Amazon's shares would be around $170 (roughly Rs 14,000) per share."

Amazon spokesperson, Brad Glasser, clarified to India Today Tech in a statement, "Our compensation model is intended to encourage employees to think like owners, which is why it connects total compensation to the company's long-term performance. That model comes with some year-to-year upside and risk because the stock price can fluctuate, but historically at Amazon, it's had a history of working out very well for people who've taken a long-term view."

The report notes that Amazon's human resources department has sent "training documents" to managers to address the reduction in compensation. Managers are also reportedly being asked to retain employees until a recovery in stock prices.

It is reported that Amazon typically offers less base-pay compensation to employees than its rivals, but employees make up by vesting these stocks. The report states, "Employees say the longer an Amazon employee stays with the company, the more their compensation can depend on stock awards, with stocks making up 50 per cent or more of total income for some."

The reduction in compensation was also seemingly addressed by CEO Andy Jassy during an all-hands meeting at Amazon's Seattle headquarters. The CEO said that the market is in a "funky spot" and Amazon has already made a tough decision to lay off 18,000 employees. He added, "The result is compensations are impacted. And that is difficult. All of that is difficult. But I am quite optimistic that we have the chance to emerge from this challenging time in a relatively stronger position than we entered it."

The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon has stopped issuing more RSUs to employees. Amazon has also rescinded job offers from some candidates who had accepted them. Recently, the company announced that workers needed to be at the office for at least three days from May onwards.