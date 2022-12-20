After losing several polls Elon Musk now says only Twitter Blue users will be allowed to vote in future

Is Elon Musk stepping down as Twitter chief? Many users had that question in mind after Twitter's new owner conducted a poll earlier this week. Over 17 million users participated in the poll where he asked, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." Now, the results are in, and the verdict says that Musk needs to be out, but that does not seem to be happening (yet). 57.5 per cent selected yes, but Musk says he may conduct a poll again, and the only respondents to be allowed are Twitter Blue subscribers.

After Musk decided not to step down as the head of Twitter, a user (KimDotcom) said that it was "unwise" to run a poll like this. Following that, another user (unfilteredboss1) said, "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls", to which Musk said, "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

It is clear that Musk is not stepping down soon and separately tweeted that those who want power are the ones who least deserve it.

News agency Reuters, quoting an analyst, notes that Twitter has a big task to find someone to change its course to regain advertisers. The report quoting Sophie Lund-Yates, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, points out, "By Musk's - and some analysts' assertions – drastic measures are needed if Twitter's business model is to remain viable. There's an argument that without Musk at the helm, it's going to be difficult to find someone with enough gusto to change the course of Twitter's ship."

This isn't the first time Musk has backtracked from his polls, which he seemingly takes very seriously. Last week, Twitter banned some journalists' accounts for doxxing, but later conducted a poll to ask users whether the platform should reinstate their accounts. He ignored the results of the first poll due to "too many options." The second poll offered clear Yes or No options, following which he reinstated the suspended accounts of journalists.



