After mocking Apple, Google drops 3.5mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a

Google finally decided to remove 3.5mm headphone jack from its affordable Pixel A series as the latest Pixel 6a doesn't have one. In the past, several smartphone brands have mocked Apple for removing the headphone jack from iPhones. Well, now most of the flagship phones and premium mid-range lack an audio jack to push users to opt for wireless earbuds.

In the past, popular tech giants such as Samsung, Google, and OnePlus have made fun of Apple for its design decisions. Though, some brands in the lower price segments have borrowed several design elements from iPhones to make their look more attractive at an accessible price. The trend of dropping headphone jack was first started by Apple with the launch of the iPhone X. After that, several brands promoted their products, saying that users would get the audio on their smartphones. Last year in August, when Google announced the Pixel 5a, it touted the inclusion of a headphone jack.

It turns out that the search giant changed its decision in favor of wireless approach. The flagship Pixel phones already lack this feature and the same has now been done to the affordable Pixel A series. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 6a will be launched in India later this year, which basically suggests that it isn't coming anytime soon.

Though, the leaks have claimed that the Pixel 6a could arrive in July this year, which seems pretty unlikely. The Pixel 6a price in India is expected to be around Rs 40,000. For your reference, the device has been announced in the US with a starting price of $449, which is around Rs 35,000 in India when converted.

The new Pixel A-series phone has features like a 6.1-inch OLED 60Hz HDR display, a 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charge, a dual rear camera setup, Google's home-brewed Tensor chipset, and more. With these features, it seems that Google may have difficulty in selling the Pixel 6a in India, considering the competition offers much more under Rs 40,000.

As the device uses a new Google chip, it could turn away some users, considering it is unknown how well it will perform in the long run in comparison to Snapdragon or Mediatek SoC. The good thing with Pixel phones is that users will get timely long-term updates and the best software experience. It will likely offer a great camera experience to users, which is something we have witnessed with older Pixel phones. Only time will tell how well the Pixel 6a will do in the Indian market.