After Motorola, OnePlus cancels China launch of OnePlus Ace Pro

In a shocking move, Motorola canceled the launch of the Razr 2022 and the Edge X30 Ultra just before the event, which was scheduled to take place. Soon after Motorola made the announcement, OnePlus too said that it would not launch the OnePlus 10T in China. The company was scheduled to launch the device as the OnePlus Ace Pro on August 3. While both the companies did not reveal the reason behind the event cancellation, it is reported that due to ongoing tension within the country, the launch events have been put on hold.

Motorola was scheduled to unveil two premium smartphones in China on August 2 but just hours before the launch, the event was called off. Without revealing the reason behind the cancellation, Motorola posted on the Weibo account saying, "We are deeply sorry for this, and thank you for your enthusiastic support for moto's new products. For information about new products, you can continue to pay attention to moto's official information platform. Motorola's post was translated from Chinese to English. Lenovo mobile general manager Chen Jin said that the event has been canceled for some reasons.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus too has confirmed on the Weibo website that the launch event scheduled for August 3, has been canceled. OnePlus too did not reveal the reason behind the cancellation. The smartphone will be launched globally on August 3. The event will be live-streamed from New York city at the 7:30 pm IST.

As far as Motorola is concerned, the company is yet to announce the new launch date. Moto Razr 2022 is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Moto Razr 2022 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch P-OLED FHD+ 120Hz foldable display. It is expected to come with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 G of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also expected to house a 3-inch cover display. Under the hood, you can expect a 2800 battery. The device will run on Android 12 OS with MyUI on top.

The Moto Razr 2022 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 94,000) in the global market. The smartphone will be offered in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour options.

