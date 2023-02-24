After OnePlus 11 5G, more affordable OnePlus Nord 3 may launch in India soon

After launching the premium OnePlus 11 5G and the mid-premium OnePlus 11R in India, the company is planning to introduce a more affordable smartphone under the Nord series. Expected to be called OnePlus Nord 3, the phone may launch in June, MySmartPrice reports. The same publication has also tipped its specifications, which contradicts an old leak. Based on specifications, the phone could be priced under Rs 35000.

The report highlights that the OnePlus Nord 3 would feature a glossy finish and a 6.72-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, which also features on some popular smartphones such as Vivo X80 and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. The SoC (system-on-chip) on the phone may be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Customers may also get the option to buy the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The report also points out that the OnePlus Nord 3 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The back panel may include a 50-megapixel main wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front may include a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Interestingly, the Nord 3 is said to include a distinct alert slider to let users switch between loud and silent volume modes.

However, the new leak contradicts an old report. It was reported that the Nord 3 might come with a 6.5-inch screen, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 100W charging support, and the Dimensity 8100 Max or Dimensity 8200 SoC under-the-hood. Since OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch of Nord 3, readers must take the leak a pinch of salt.

As the name suggests, the OnePlus Nord 3 will succeed the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which we liked in our review. Starting at Rs 28,999, Nord 2 has a lot to offer, be it design or features. The phone particularly performs well in the display and battery departments. Therefore, the expectations from OnePlus will be a lot higher in this segment with the latest Nord smartphone.

The Nord 2 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage, and OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support in the box.