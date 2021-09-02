After reduced validity on prepaid plans, BSNL migrates Rs 99 postpaid plan users to Rs 199 plan

Government-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) last month updated some of its prepaid plans to offer reduced validity with some offers. This move was part of indirect tariff hikes wherein the price of the plan remains the same with reduced benefits. Now, the telco is moving towards hiking its postpaid plan tariffs.

BSNL is now migrating its postpaid customers who opted for the Rs 99 plan to its Rs 199 offer.

Users who already subscribed to the Rs 99 plan can continue using the plan till the validity of the plan is reached. This plan offers unlimited voice calls without any restrictions to any network within India. Users will also get 25GB of fair usage policy (FUP) data for the month along with 100 SMS per day.

BSNL users are reportedly receiving an SMS from the company notifying them about the discontinuation of the Rs 99 plan and the introduction of the Rs 199 one. "Enjoy U/L voice, 25GB data,100 SMS/day with Plan199. Plan99 is closed and you are migrated to Plan199 on 1st September 2021," the SMS reads. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

It has not been long since BSNL reduced the validity of its entry-level plans. The entry-level special tariff voucher priced at Rs 49 used to give validity of 28 days which has now been reduced to 24 days. Meanwhile, BSNL's Rs 75 prepaid plan will give a reduced validity of 50 days as against the 60 days validity it previously gave. Next in this segment is BSNL's Rs 94 STV which will give a reduced validity of 75 days as against the previous validity of 90 days.

Coming to the plan voucher priced at Rs 106 and Rs 107, the plans have been revised to give 84 days validity instead of the current validity of 100 days. BSNL's Rs 197 prepaid offer will give 150 days validity instead of 180 days validity.

Private telecom companies Airtel and Vi have also increased their tariffs by scrapping their base Rs 49 plan and moving users to the Rs 79 prepaid plan. Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal earlier this week said that the telecom company will not shy away from increasing the tariffs further and that its base plan could start from Rs 99. He, however, did not say when the telco would make the change.



