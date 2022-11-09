After saying users can buy verification tick for $8, Twitter plans another verification tick users can’t buy

Twitter's blue badge will not be limited to specific people anymore. Since Musk's acquisition, a lot has changed about the platform. The blue tick will now be easily granted to people who are willing to pay a monthly fee of Rs 650 or $8, irrespective of their social status, background or followers. With so many people getting a blue tick, it will be difficult to distinguish between a paid account and an official account of a public figure, institution and more. So to clear the confusion, Twitter has now introduced a new "official label" for select verified accounts. And no, it is not for sale.

Twitter product lead Esther Crawford, who made headlines for sleeping on the office floor a couple of days ago, announced the "Official" label for select profiles. "A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we're introducing the "Official" label to select accounts when we launch," Crawford wrote.

The "Official" label is not for sale

Crawford said in a series of tweets that the official label will not be available to all previously verified accounts. The label is not available for purchase either. The accounts that are eligible to receive the label include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.

So public figures such as ministers, celebrities and business tycoons will get an official label despite having a verified account. The label will appear right below the name of the verified user. Notably, while users can pay to get the blue tick on their profile, they cannot pay for the official label. It will not be a part of Twitter's blue subscription plan.

Blue Tick now for everyone who can pay

Previously, the blue tick on Twitter was only reserved for users who fulfilled the guidelines set by the company. Public figures such as journalists from reputed media houses, ministers, actors, influencers, and people with a huge number of followers were eligible to get a blue tick on Twitter. However, Musk does not want to select people to get special mention on the platform, he wants to make the blue tick available to everyone.

Musk announced the blue subscription plan, which will enable users to get a blue tick simply by paying a monthly amount of Rs 650 per month. Along with the blue tick, the subscribers will also get special access to some Twitter features such as the edit button. The Twitter subscription plan is yet to be announced in India.

